Gigi Hadid wants to start a family.

The 24-year-old model recently rekindled her romance with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, and she has hinted they could be ready to have children in the future, as she said she's looking forward to her future outside of modelling.

She said: ''I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!''

And when she does settle down, the blonde beauty might decide to move away from her current residence in New York City, because she enjoys getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Gigi - who owns a farm outside of the city - added: ''I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation. A lot of the time, I'll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I'm there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself. I think that also gives me the energy and the love for what I do. It recharges my batteries.''

The star spends most of her time working, but loves to get ''creative'' in her spare time, as well as hanging out with friends and ''making other people happy''.

Speaking to i-D magazine, she said: ''What makes me happy is creating with, and for, other people. Those really special moments at work where you're just like, 'Wow, this is why I did this job.' I think that that's the same feeling I have when I get when I'm sitting around with friends, or painting or, or making the people I love dinner.

''I think just making something for other people, and making other people happy. It's really fun and I try to create little moments like that in my life all the time.''