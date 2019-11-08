Gigi Hadid has unfollowed Tyler Cameron on Instagram, following their split in October.

The 24-year-old model and the 'Bachelorette' alum enjoyed a romance over the summer which ended last month, and although Tyler recently said they were still close friends, it seems Gigi has officially ended their relationship, as she unfollowed him on social media on Thursday (07.11.19).

Tyler currently still follows Gigi, and sources have said the move doesn't necessarily mean the pair have any ''bad blood'' between them.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend. They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.

''[Gigi unfollowing Tyler] doesn't mean that they aren't speaking or have any bad blood between them.''

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Tyler recently said he still has ''a lot of respect'' for Gigi, and thinks she's a ''great friend''.

Asked about the best part of their romance, he said: ''Just meeting someone that was great. She's a great person, and I met a great friend. She's someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.''

The hunk also spoke briefly about their split, which he noted was amicable.

He added: ''I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now. We're still friends.''

Tyler and Gigi - who previously romanced former One Direction star Zayn Malik - began dating in August, but split in early October after deciding they were better off as friends.

At the time, Tyler said: ''That's my friend.

''We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so...''