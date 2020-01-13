Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial.

The 24-year-old model is believed to be one of the jurors who will decide the fate of the disgraced movie mogul, who is currently on trial in Manhattan on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.

New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman reported on Twitter on Monday (13.01.20) that Gigi was present in court as one of 120 residents of New York who were summoned for jury duty.

The beauty is believed to have said that although she has met Weinstein before, as well as potential witness and Weinstein accuser Salma Hayek, she can still judge the case impartially and without prejudice.

Molly's tweets read: ''Gigi Hadid was among 120 New Yorkers summoned for jury duty this morning at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial because mark my words, there will not be a dull moment.

''Hadid, seated about 20 feet away from Weinstein, told Judge Burke that she'd met the defendant before but still felt she could judge the case impartially. She also said that she'd met potential witness Salma Hayek.

''[She said] ''I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts.'' (sic)''

Gigi's appearance in court comes after she posted on Instagram on January 5 to let fans know she had been called up for jury duty, and that she was excited to take part in court proceedings.

She wrote at the time: ''This week a dream came true. I've been summoned for jury duty, ya'll. (Not sure why this shocked me so much?!) I'd live to thank the State of New York. My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement... I realize it will prob suck. Let me dream (sic)''

Weinstein's trial began last week with final meetings before jury selection, and got off to a rocky start when Judge James Burke threatened the producer with jail time after he repeatedly used his phone in court.

The star's legal team asked the judge to recuse himself over his remarks, but had their request rejected.