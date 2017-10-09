Gigi Hadid is set to launch her own make-up line with Maybelline.

The 22-year-old model has been the face of the cosmetics giant for two years since she partnered with the label in 2015, and the star is set to take her role with the company further by designing her own collection named Gigi x Maybelline.

The blonde-haired beauty teased the news of her latest venture on social media, as she shared a photograph of her posing in front of an array of beauty products to her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

The catwalk icon captioned the image: ''A year in the making #GIGIxMAYBELLING COMING SOON @maybelline (sic).''

And the style muse has revealed her upcoming collection will drop in just under two weeks.

Gigi - who is currently dating former One Direction band member Zayn Malik - went on to post a countdown to when her range will be available to buy.

Alongside an image of the website, Gigi wrote: ''GIGI x MAYBELLINE 13 days 16 hours 11 minutes (sic).''

And Gigi has encouraged her fans to sign up to the site to stay up to date with the big unveil.

The post read: ''A year in the making .. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline (sic).''

Maybelline has also taken to social media to broadcast the news as the company has posted a string of three images to their own Instagram page.

Alongside the trio of teaser clips, which give a sneaky glimpse of the products and Gigi applying the different cosmetic items, it simply read: ''#gigixmaybelline (sic).''

Although the details of Gigi's cosmetics line have yet to be confirmed, it is believed the capsule will include over 15 lipsticks, which range from nude shades to a variety of red and berry hues, a large palette, which are believed to include a vast selection of eyeshadow products and eye liners.