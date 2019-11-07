Gigi Hadid has warned her fans to stop their ''petty complaints'' about her style.

The 24-year-old model was unhappy with the backlash she received on Twitter over photos of her wearing black leggings, white shoes and a puffer jacket, with some users blaming her stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Gigi insisted she wasn't looking for anyone's approval and was dressed casually because she was running errands and doesn't feel the need to look sexy.

She tweeted: ''U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It's called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn't going to make me dress differently.(sic)''

Gigi insisted people should be free to dress they way they want to, whether that means showing skin or covering up.

She continued: ''Not just talking about this specific moment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don't. It's about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.''

And the blonde beauty urged her followers to focus their attention on people whose style they do admire, rather than criticising those they don't.

She added in another tweet: ''I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It's not about a stylist, it's how I'm choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn't going to change that.

''Those of you who feel this way should focus on your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.''