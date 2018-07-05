Gigi Hadid has hit back at claims she's only dating Zayn Malik as a publicity stunt.

The 23-year-old model has slammed one Instagram user who suggested she's only rekindled her romance with the chart-topping star as a PR move, pointing out that the former One Direction singer isn't even following her.

In a lengthy comment on the post, she wrote: ''I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is togo out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of... for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest.

''The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids.... truly 'beating a dead horse.' You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another.

''There's nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life... (sic)''

And when one fan suggested Gigi's response could have been delivered over direct message rather than so publicly, the star actually agreed.

But the blonde beauty also tried to convince people to be less negative.

She added: ''I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree- just didn't think of it. This is all just very frustrating and I'm only human.

''I've seen the s**t on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet. - I've just had enough.. just because I'm ''a celebrity'' doesn't mean I don't feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say.

''I'm sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you'll realize we're on the same team. ;). (sic)''

The couple split in March, but have reportedly reconciled in the last few weeks.