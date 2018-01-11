Gigi Hadid says it was a ''pleasure'' to work with Kate Moss on the new Stuart Weitzman campaign.

The 22-year-old model joined forces with the British icon to shoot promotional shots for the London-based shoe brand, and has been reflecting on the experience on her Instagram account.

The blonde beauty posted a picture of the world-famous duo on the shoot and captioned the black-and-white image: ''I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency , I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you and our beloved @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @giovannimorelli8 @sduff20 ss18 campaign out soon ! #inourshoes (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gigi previously admitted that her jet-setting lifestyle has led her to lose lots of friends.

The Los Angeles-born star confessed that because she spends so little time at home, her career has caused her to lose touch with some of her pals.

She shared: ''There are people who understand that I love them and who know that when I get back to town I'm going to call them, but sometimes I can't call every day because I'm in weird places.

''I've lost a lot of friends because I'll get busy for a short period of time, and they're not reaching out, but if I don't reach out, then it's like I've changed.''

However, one person she's always remained close to is her beloved sister and fellow model Bella Hadid.

Of their relationship, Gigi explained: ''She's so understanding of the demands of this job, and it's really great that I can talk to her about it.

''Because a lot of the time I feel suffocated by my own work ethic and by the expectations I put on myself. It's really nice when you have people who say, 'It's okay to take time for yourself.'''