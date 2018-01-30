Gigi Hadid's athletic style is inspired by motor sport.

The 22-year-old beauty has teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for the brand's spring 2018 collection, which captures the designer's love of motor sports, and Gigi has revealed she feels similarly enthusiastic and inspired by the sport.

Of how motor racing has shaped her style, she shared: ''Everything [about motor sports] is intriguing.

''The technical aspect, the different ways they modify the cars to race differently, what the driver speaks to his team about while driving 200 mph.''

Gigi revealed that there is one item in particular that she's particularly fond of in the TommyXGigi collection.

She told Vogue magazine: ''I personally love the way the windbreaker jackets turned out.

''I'm happy with the shapes and their ability to be worn as a fashion statement that is functional.''

Meanwhile, Gigi previously revealed she likes ''feeling like a character'' when she gets dressed up.

She explained: ''I feel like it gives me a bit of power and helps give you an essence of who you can be that day.''

And the American model - who is dating singer Zayn Malik - revealed she's determined to wear bright colours throughout 2018.

Gigi said: ''For 2018 I'm really into colour. Whichever colour is the one that makes you smile when you wake up in the morning is the one for you that day.''

The blonde beauty added that her style sense is intended to bring her happiness.

She shared: ''My approach to style is that I dress based on how I feel that day. I think you should put on what makes you happy.

''If you look in the mirror and feel excited, that's what's it is all about. Have fun with style and be yourself.''