Gigi Hadid feels ''very empowered'' on the fashion runways and she believes there's never been a better time to be a model.

The stunning star has been strutting her stuff on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week for Alberta Ferretti's Spring/Summer '18 show, an appearance which comes soon after she showcased her third TommyXGigi collaboration for Tommy Hilfiger's showcase at London Fashion Week.

Gigi, 22, feels there is a great deal of ''inspiration and good intent'' behind the garments being created by the world's most famous designers and those traits are being transferred to the models.

Speaking to Vogue UK, she said: ''What's really great about being a model right now, is that there's so much inspiration and good intent behind the collections. ''The designers do a really good job of making us feel very empowered in being a part of that runway. Especially this season, I've been really excited because all the girls take on the power that the designers have given us and that's been really fun.''

Gigi - who is dating Zayn Malik - also revealed she does her homework before she walks in a show because she thinks it is very important to ''understand the story behind a collection'' if you're going to

She added: ''I try to give the creative team what they want and get into the mindset. I feel like once you understand the story behind a collection, it's a lot easier to model the clothes.''