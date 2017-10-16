Gigi Hadid's Maybelline make-up line sold out in ''less than 90 minutes''.

The 22-year-old model launched the Jetsetter Palette on Friday (13.10.17) as part of her Gigi Hadid x Maybelline capsule, after having been the face of the cosmetics giant for two years since 2015, and the star took to social media to announce how quickly her line was snatched up.

Alongside a photograph of the beauty product, which featured contour powder, blusher, a highlighter, concealer, as well as a lip gloss, eye shadow, a miniature mascara and mirror, which was shared on the catwalk icon's Instagram account, she wrote: ''OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP - @BOOTSUK ONLINE - SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country! (sic).''

The blonde-haired beauty - who is dating former One Direction band member Zayn Malik - has admitted she has ''always'' wanted to create her own make-up palette that she could take with her everywhere to complete her ''light-everyday look quickly and easily'' without spilling the entire contents of her beauty bag in public.

She explained: ''INTRODUCING THE #GIGIxMAYBELLINE JETSETTER PALETTE: I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily. I didn't want to have to open my makeup bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror. The Jetsetter Palette includes contour powder/bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss, eye shadow, black powder liner, a mini mascara, mini blush/contour and liner/eyeshadow brushes AND a mirror!!! (sic).''

Gigi has revealed she experiments with the various products in the palette, and will occasionally wear put the lipstick on her cheeks.

Speaking about her beauty hacks, she said: ''I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc. It's the most luxurious touch-up ever!!!!!! Can't wait to see how & where you use yours! (sic).''