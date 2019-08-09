Gigi Hadid is ''never going back'' to Greece after getting robbed.

The Victoria's Secret model has been sharing photos from her holiday on the island of Mykonos with her sister Bella and half sisters Alana and Marielle and their friends, but has now admitted the break wasn't as perfect as social media may have made it to out to be because she was the victim of a theft.

Sharing a photo on her second Instagram account, Gisposable - where she shares images taken on disposable cameras - she captioned the bikini picture: ''Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don't let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn't recommend. Spend your money elsewhere. (sic)''

Gigi provided no further details on the incident but fans were quick to praise her.

The 24 year old's honesty surprised her followers - with many praising her for it and asking if she is okay after the chilling ordeal.

One wrote: ''The fact that you were so honest about it is just amazing. thank you for that! also: thank you for these pictures that make us feel on a trip with you! keep posting.''

In May, Gigi was hit by another issue when her Twitter account was hacked.

She posted on Instagram: ''Hope it goes without saying ... my Twitter was hacked.''

The hacker had seized control of Gigi's Twitter account and launched a racist tirade with several tweets which praised Adolf Hitler, and claimed she ''wishes Germany won WW2 (sic)''.

The culprit then also tweeted claiming Gigi was a supporter of controversial US President Donald Trump, although the model has been outspoken about her opposition to Trump's immigration polices.

Thankfully, Gigi managed to secure control of her Twitter account once again, and later thanked her fans for ''rallying'' around her.

She wrote on her account: ''Secured my Twitter, folks. Thanks for rallying for me. Joke's on the hacker ... I don't use Twitter DM's.''