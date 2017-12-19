Gigi Hadid feels deflated when social media users slate her for an outfit.

The 22-year-old model has recently taken a social media break, and she has revealed when she receives a large amount of backlash for a ''crazy'' ensemble she has worn, which she originally felt ''so excited to put on and made her ''feel good'' about herself, negatively impacts on her mood.

She told W magazine: ''There's times when I put something crazy on, and then I go on Twitter and everyone's like, 'What are you wearing?' I'm like, 'I felt so excited to put that on, and it made me feel good to walk out the door,' and sometimes, like, you don't wake up feeling like you want to get dressed and walk out the door, so if you put on something that makes you turn into that character or just be excited about looking in the mirror, it makes it more fun to go outside.''

But the star - who is currently dating singer Zayn Malik - finds it ''frustrating'' constantly being ''judged'' for her appearance.

She continued: ''[I'm] trying to also understand that I will not ever be able to meet everyone in the world and prove myself to everyone in the world...[it's] frustrating for me sometimes because I feel like I'm judged in a lot of ways online, and everyone is in that way.''

Although Gigi dislikes the negative comments and being trolled she has acknowledged such comments online are ''just air'' and are meaningless.

She said: ''You prove yourself to the people that you have the opportunity to have a human connection with. Everyone else is there judging you. You can't control that, and it's okay, and you have to accept that you can't control everything.

''It's just air. Drama on social media is just air. I don't know if it's actually air, but you get what I'm saying. It floats in the cloud.''