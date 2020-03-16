Gigi Hadid believes her star sign is the reason she is a down-to-earth person.

The 24-year-old model was born on April 23 which makes her a Taurus and because of her astrological sign she is ''at peace with the timing of the earth''.

Speaking to the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I think that I've always seen myself the same. Although I've had dreams come true and gotten to experience so much, my inner dialogue has always been one of self-reflection and keeping integrity as my main focus in everything I do. I also give a lot of credit to the fact that I'm a Taurus, whether that has anything to do with it or not ... Haha ... But I've always felt a connection to when people say that a Taurus is at peace with the timing of the earth. I trust that everything we go through, good or bad, is for the better. I try to see the good in people first and remember that everyone is continuously trying to grow and do their best.''

In the publication, Gigi is interviewed by her famous friends, including Serena Williams, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift.

Gigi is quizzed by Kendall, 24, about what she has learned from living on a farm and the catwalk star reveals she loves going to her mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania property because she can escape the pressures of her career and fame.

Gigi - whose younger sister Bella Hadid is also a model - said: ''The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures. It's allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I'm wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day. Being away from the city and the public eye makes me feel like a kid again, and that freedom has been really healing for me.''

The full interview appears in the April 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar, which is available from March 24.