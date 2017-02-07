Gigi Hadid's ''favourite restaurant'' is Zayn Malik's parents' house.

The 21-year-old model - who has been dating the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker for over a year - has admitted she would rather shun a fancy eatery to pay a visit to her boyfriend's mother Trisha's home and eat with his family.

When asked in a video for Vogue online where the best place to dine in the world is, Gigi - who doubles up as a chef in the snippet to create the perfect Yorkshire pudding - said: ''My boyfriend's mum's house.''

Although the star was guided through her recipe, her biggest fear in the kitchen would be to be an absolute ''failure'' because she can't rustle up the meal someone has requested.

She explained: ''For me to be like, 'What should I cook today? I can make anything.' And then they tell me what to cook and then I screw it up. So, failure.''

In the footage, Gigi confessed to having an obscure eating habit when she was a child, as one of her favourite snacks was grains of salt.

Speaking about her unusual trait, she said: ''I used to eat salt out of the palm of my hand as a kid.''

And Gigi - who has graced the runway for a variety of luxury brands including Marc Jacobs, Fendi and Versace - would love to have a time machine, which she would use for work purposes to avoid travelling to airports constantly.

When asked what she would do if she had the device, she said: ''Well I would just use it every day to go to work instead of having to go to airports.''