Gigi Hadid likes to mix-up her fragrances throughout the day.

The 24-year-old model is the face of Michael Kors' newest perfume, Wonderlust, and although when she was younger she often opted for a ''floral and sweet'' smell, now she likes to mix up her fragrances to achieve her desired scent.

She said: ''I think I've always gone toward floral and sweet my whole life, but as I've gotten older, I've found if I get sent a heavier fragrance, I mix it with some of the lighter floral scents because I feel like it can move into different periods of the day. So yeah, I'm opening up more to deeper scents, more complicated ones.''

The blonde beauty travelled to Turks and Caicos with her long-time friend and designer for the campaign's photo shoot, and the star revealed the fragrance makes her feel ''energised and positive''.

She told Allure magazine: ''For me, when I wear it and close my eyes, it brings back that warm feeling, and it makes you feel energised and positive.

''It reminds me a lot of the trip and shooting it because that's what the whole campaign and commercial are about - just that feeling it gives you of freedom and waking up in the summer and doing what makes you happy.''

And opening up about why he chose Gigi for the perfume's campaign, Kors admitted she embodies his brand's ''optimistic'' ethos.

He added: ''Well, the whole point of the fragrance is that people live busy lives; we're all doing too much, and you can either have life take you down and make you sad and depressed, or you can be optimistic and energetic and stay curious no matter what comes your way.

''And that's her. She is full of optimism, she's super smart, and she's up for anything. She's also obsessed with travelling like I am. I mean, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to go to lunch in Vancouver because they have really great shrimp?' I'd say, 'Okay, sure, let's go.' And she would, too.''