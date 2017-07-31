Gigi Hadid has been announced as the new face of Missoni's Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign.

The 22-year-old model has been handpicked to front the designer brands commercial, and the blonde-haired beauty has taken to social media to thank Angela Missoni, who is the daughter of the luxury label's founder Rosita Missoni, for ''welcoming'' her into the company and her ''amazing home''.

The catwalk icon - who is dating former One Direction band member Zayn Malik - has shared an image from the photoshoot, which took place in Angela's home in Brunello, Italy, on her Instagram account.

Gigi, who was captured clasping at a multicoloured fur garment across her chest as she wears knee high socks and t-bar strap heels in the photograph, captioned the post: ''new @missoni fw17 by @harleyweir ,

thank you @missbrunello for welcoming us into your amazing home !! (sic).''

The fashion muse has admitted she feels honoured and inspired to be a part of the Missoni family and to have watched Angela's ''creativity come to life''.

She added: ''It's an honor and inspiration to see your creativity come to life in all aspects of your world! big love x (sic).''

The brand has also shared a string of images of Gigi in the campaign on their photo-sharing site.

One image read: ''1/2 A close shot of our #MissoniFW17 campaign starring @gigihadid, shot by @harleyweir and highlighting the slim, sensual and iconic patterns of our Winter 2017 collection. Discover the campaign in full colour on Missoni.com or through link in bio!

Creative Director: #AngelaMissoni@missbrunello

Art Direction: #PeterMiles (sic).''

And the second part of the photo was captioned: '' 2/2 Wonder girl @gigihadid is the star of our #MissoniFW17 campaign, shot by @harleyweir in the surroundings of #AngelaMissoni's home in Brunello. This fuzzy, colourful look is enough to make us want to move to the Southern Hemisphere just to wrap up warm! Discover the campaign on Missoni.com or through link in bio.

Creative Director: #AngelaMissoni@missbrunello

Art Direction: #PeterMiles (sic).''