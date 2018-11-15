Gigi Hadid is designing a collection for Reebok.

Gigi Hadid announced on Wednesday (14.11.18) that she will be releasing the Reebok x Gigi Hadid clothing line early next year.
The 23-year-old model announced on Wednesday (14.11.18) that she would be releasing the Reebok x Gigi Hadid clothing line for the sportswear giant, and unveiled her first two designs which will drop on December 7.
Gigi will release the Freestyle Hi design - which is a black 90s-style trainer with orange laces and detailing, and a matching cropped t-shirt which comes in either white or hot pink - next month, ahead of the collection's full release, called 'Future Nostalgia' in early 2019.
Posting a photo of the 'Freestyle Hi' on Instagram, she said: ''SURPRISE ! #REEBOKxGIGI limited pieces drop December 7th in stores, FULL SEASON 1 COLLECTION drops Jan/Feb '19 !!!!! @reebok @reebokclassics more info soon :) x'' (sic)
Gigi also revealed that her favourite thing about collaborating with the brand was looking back at past designs in order to ''bring back past classics''.
When asked by a fan on Twitter what the best thing about working with Reebok was, she said: ''I got to go through the archives !!!! & am bringing back classic (80's & 90's) Reebok pieces for our generation in new color-ways / updated the shapes a bit ! The collection is called ''Future Nostalgia'' :)'' (sic)
Meanwhile, Gigi took to the Victoria's Secret runway to walk in their annual fashion show earlier this month - where she was joined by her 22-year-old sister Bella, and best friend Kendall Jenner - and admitted that it was ''insane'' being able to take the stage with her sibling.
She said: ''It's honestly insane. Being able to look across of the room like this and see your family is a blessing. Not just at the VS show, but all over the world, I feel like I get have a piece of home with me.''
