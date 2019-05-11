Gigi Hadid had her Twitter account hacked.

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday (10.05.19) to clear up any confusion about tweets that were being made from her Twitter account, as she insisted she'd been hacked and wasn't writing any of the messages herself.

She posted on the photo sharing site: ''Hope it goes without saying ... my Twitter was hacked.''

The hacker seized control of Gigi's Twitter account earlier on Friday, where they launched a racist tirade with several tweets which praised Adolf Hitler, and claimed she ''wishes Germany won WW2 (sic)''.

The culprit then also tweeted claiming Gigi was a supporter of controversial US President Donald Trump, although the model has been outspoken about her opposition to Trump's immigration polices.

Thankfully, Gigi managed to secure control of her Twitter account once again, and has thanked her fans for ''rallying'' around her.

She wrote on her account: ''Secured my Twitter, folks. Thanks for rallying for me. Joke's on the hacker ... I don't use Twitter DM's.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently said fame can maker her feel ''out of control'' at times.

She said: ''It makes me emotional because at times, fame makes you feel out of control of your life. I think it's tough. Obviously, people judge you.''

And Gigi says her fame and hectic lifestyle has stopped her from being able to make friends, because she already struggles to ''give attention'' to everyone she cares about.

She explained: ''A lot of interesting things in friends come out [when you're famous]. So, in a way it's good because you learn that it's better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren't really sure about.

''There are people who understand that I love them and who know that when I get back to town I'm going to call them, but sometimes I can't call every day because I'm in weird places. I've lost a lot of friends because I'll get busy for a short period of time, and they're not reaching out, but if I don't reach out, then it's like I've changed.

''The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention. I'm good with [the friends] I've got.''