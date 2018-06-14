Gigi Hadid achieved the best social media interaction at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The 23-year-old model - who wore a multi-coloured Versace jumpsuit to the glitzy event in New York - earned the top three highest rates of interaction for her Instagram posts, according to Launchmetrics.

The American star turned heads in the vibrant ensemble and her top social media posts generated 1.4 million, 1.2 million and 835,000 in engagement, respectively.

The awards show - which was tracked by a data team from the day of the bash (04.06.18) and over the days following - was attended by a host of A-list stars, including Donatella Versace, who won the International Award, Kim Kardashian, who received the Influencer Award, and Naomi Campbell, who picked up the Fashion Icon Award.

Naomi, 48, was handed the accolade in recognition of her illustrious editorial and catwalk career.

The 48-year-old star subsequently said: ''It is truly an honour to be recognised by the CFDA with this year's Fashion Icon Award.

''Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene.

''I grew up in this industry and I'm forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.''

Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren was also honoured at the show with the first ever Members Salute.

The iconic designer's brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary and was recognised by the CDFA for its widespread impact on the world of fashion.

Chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg explained that the tribute to Ralph was a ''perfect moment''.

Furstenberg said: ''From starting with a tie at Bloomingdale's to building a global brand, I respect and admire everything that Ralph Lauren stands for, including his philanthropy and kindness, this is the perfect moment for CFDA members to salute this icon of American fashion.''