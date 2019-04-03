Gigi Hadid feels her life is ''out of control''.

The 23-year-old model has admitted life in the public eye can be ''tough'' because she constantly feels people are judging the choices she makes.

She told Variety: 'It makes me emotional because at times, fame makes you feel out of control of your life. I think it's tough. Obviously, people judge you.''

One of Gigi's close friends is Taylor Swift and despite seeing her pal perform dozens of times, she insists going to her concerts ''never gets old''.

She said: ''This last 'Reputation' tour and '1989', I might have gone to 10 shows in each tour.

''But it never gets old, because I think seeing the woman being able to own what she's been through; stand up, write songs about it, be honest, put her heart out there and through that still be connect to people, that is amazing and it's empowering.''

The Victoria's Secret model was a fan of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker's music before they met so she thinks it is ''amazing'' that they are now friends, especially because it's given her a special insight into Taylor's lyrics.

She said: ''An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been that she is a songwriter that I've connected to through my childhood into my adult life and us becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics.''

And Gigi - whose father Mohamed is Palestinian and mother Yolanda is Dutch - believes the hard work of immigrants has made America great.

She said: ''I saw two people that came from nothing and were given the opportunity to come to this country and be great.

''This country was built off immigrants. It's great because of immigrants.''