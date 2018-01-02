Gigi Hadid feels ''humbled'' by her successes in 2017.

The 22-year-old model has taken to her Instagram account to reflect on her year and to wish her 37.5 million followers a happy 2018.

Alongside a collage of her various magazine covers from the last 12 months, Gigi wrote: ''Starting 2018 very grateful and humbled for what 2017 brought me. Beyond these photos are experiences and friendships that are far more meaningful than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you to everyone who made each of these opportunities so special to me, you have impacted my life beyond the surface and I am honored & touched reminiscing on the year... I can't wait to create more in 2018 and wish everyone a New Year filled with the love and light you all deserve ! BIG LOVE xG (sic)''

This comes shortly after Gigi revealed she is ''happy'' when she wears yellow.

The American star said she feels like a character when she gets dressed and she believes what she wears can have an impact on her outlook for that day.

Gigi explained: ''I like feeling like a character when I get dressed. I feel like it gives me a bit of power and helps give you an essence of who you can be that day.

''For 2018 I'm really into colour. Whichever colour is the one that makes you smile when you wake up in the morning is the one for you that day.

''Yellow is the colour that always makes me happy.''