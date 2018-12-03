Gigi Hadid can't have a shower if the toilet seat isn't closed.

The 23-year-old model doesn't have any common phobias, such as a fear of spiders of heights, but she refuses to wash if she can also see the water inside her loo.

Asked her biggest fear, she said: ''I'm cool with spiders and heights and clowns. But I don't like getting out of the shower and for the toilet seat to be open.

''I'm like, I have water on me, and the toilet has water in it, and I just won't shower with the toilet open.

''I guarantee now you're going to look at the toilet and it's going to make you feel weird if it's open while you shower.''

When Gigi's catwalk career comes to an end, she'd love to be a criminal profiler, and has been honing her skills with TV shows and movies.

She told W magazine: ''At the movies or on TV, I can always figure out the murderer.

''I studied criminal psychology in school, and people know that all my favourite TV shows are that kind of psychological puzzle, usually involving a murder.''

When it was suggested she could be a cop, she added: ''Maybe not a cop, but a profiler. I would like to do that. Not many models go on to solve crimes!''

Gigi also loves to get busy in the kitchen when she's not working and one of her favourite things to do is to whip up whatever her boyfriend Zayn Malik is keen to eat because she loves experimenting with new dishes.

She said: ''My favourite thing with cooking is to always try to make something new. I will ask my boyfriend Zayn Malik, 'What do you want today?' and I'm pretty good at pulling it off.

''On my days off, cooking is something that keeps my mind going without having to think of too many serious things.''