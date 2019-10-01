Gigi Hadid was forced to escort a prankster off the catwalk after she invaded the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (01.10.19).

The 24-year-old model looked less than impressed as she marched the impostor - now known to be Marie Benoliel - off the roof-top-inspired set after she climbed up onto the runway dressed in a houndstooth two-piece at Grand Palais in France.

Marie - who describes herself as a comedian and YouTube personality - crawled onto the stage and positioned herself in the middle of the models, including the likes of Kaia Gerber, as they flaunted the fashion house's spring 2020 collection.

Although she appeared to be having a ball and seemingly went unnoticed by the security guards, Gigi took matters into her own hands as she stormed up to Marie, placed a firm hand on her shoulder and escorted her backstage.

Cardi B - who was sat in the front row of the show - told WWD of the incident: ''I loved the show. I got a little scared when homegirl flew out there.''

But Marie was rather impressed with her antics as she explained on her social media pages afterwards: ''You see, last week I did the Etam catwalk just like that, because I've always wanted to walk the runway. I found it a bit low end so I decided to face the best runway, Chanel.''

This isn't the first time Gigi has had a run in at a Fashion Week as back in Milan in 2016 she elbowed Ukrainian Vitalii Sediuk in the face after he lifted her off the ground as she left the Max Mara show with her model sister Bella.

After the fierce encounter, Gigi explained that she elbowed him because she feared for her safety and felt like she just needed to ''get out'' of the situation.

She added at the time: ''I played volleyball, and my coaches talked about muscle memory. I started boxing two years ago and I always remembered that. Since then, I hadn't been in a situation that forced me to fight back, but it just came out when he grabbed me -- it wasn't a choice. I do have that fighter in me.

''If anything, I want girls to see the video and know that they have the right to fight back, too, if put in a similar situation.''