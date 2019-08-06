Gigi Hadid enjoyed a date night with Tyler Cameron.

The model was seen out and about with the 'Bachelorette' star at Frames Bowling Lounge on Monday evening (05.08.19) in New York City.

Dressed casual, Gigi looked stunning in a pair of blue bicycle shorts, teaming it with a cropped long sleeve white t-shirt and letting her blonde locks flow naturally.

Before dating Tyler, Gigi was in an on off again relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, with the pair thought to have gone their separate ways for good early this year.

A source said at the time: ''They're done. They could get back together, but it's over for now. She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.''

News of the split came as a surprise to some as just a few months ago, Zayn admitted he ''leans'' on Gigi a lot as he praised her ''super organisation'' skills.

He explained: ''Everything is great. She's super-organised and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot ... 'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''

The couple split up in March last year, before getting back together a few months later.

Zayn wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

''I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)''