Gigi Hadid loves being on her family farm because she doesn't have to worry about ''how [her] hair looks''.

The 24-year-old model loves going to her mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania property because it reminds her of the ''simple pleasures'' of life and stops her having to think about her appearance in case she's photographed by paparazzi.

She said: ''The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures.

''It's allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I'm wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day.

''Being away from the city and the public eye makes me feel like a kid again, and that freedom has been really healing for me.''

When she's at the farm, Gigi loves to try new things and was particularly proud when she managed to use her time to make her own chairs.

Answering questions posed by her celebrity pals - including Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon - for Harper's Bazaar magazine, the model said: ''When I'm spending time on the farm, I find it fun to try something new and see if I can pull it off.

''It's liberating to just create without the end goal of it being necessary to finish. The chair idea came from that.

''I wanted to see if I could build a wood frame first and then pour resin into it and make a clear chair. I built the wood part and then through the next step learned that you can only dry resin in small layers, and the more layers I added, the more it was clear that I didn't make my frame tightly sealed enough. Failed miserably.

''I ended up giving up on the big one and made a small-scale version, which worked a lot better!

''I like the 'Try and fail and try again method. It keeps it fun and interesting for me, and even through failures you can learn so much.''