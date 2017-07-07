Gigi Hadid ''hates'' wearing skirts in summer.

The 22-year-old model admits she will always opt for a pair of shorts when it comes to choosing an outfit for the hot weather.

Asked if she prefers shorts or skirts, she said: ''Shorts because I hate a skirt. Don't hate a skirt, but like don't want to wear it, you know what I mean?.''

When it comes to her swimwear, Gigi switches between one-pieces and bikinis depending on what her plans are.

She explained: ''I feel sportier in a one-piece, you know what I mean? Like when I'm playing volleyball I want to wear a one-piece. But, if you want a tan you've got to wear a bikini.''

The blonde beauty - who is in a relationship with Zayn Malik - opts for low-maintenance hair when she's ready for a summer outing.

In a video interview for Reebok - for whom she is a global ambassador - she answered a series of quickfire questions, and asked about her hair, she said: ''Beach waves, because sleek and straight takes too long.''

As for accessories, Gigi opts for sunglasses over a hat and prefers sneakers to sandals - but they must be ''fresh out of the box'' and not worn in.

If she has some time to spare, Gigi will usually opt for the beach given the chance.

Asked beach or pool, she said: ''Probably beach, but I do enjoy pool sometimes.''

She also favoured a beach getaway over a city break and couldn't believe people would opt for a morning hike over a late night stroll on the sand.

She said: ''Late night beach stroll. Who wants to go on hikes? I love you people who also go on hikes,I don't judge you, I just don't want to go myself.''