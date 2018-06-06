Gigi Hadid has seemingly confirmed she and Zayn Malik are back togther.

The 23-year-old model attended the world premiere of 'Ocean's 8' with her friend Lily Aldridge in New York on Tuesday (05.06.18) evening, and after the event, she headed home to spend some quality time with the singer, who she split from in March after two years together.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Zayn's face wasn't visible but his tattoos and short blond buzz cut were instantly recognisable as Gigi rested her head in his lap while he used an iPad.

Gigi added Pokémon gifs and a heart emoji and captioned the image: ''After party like making it rain Pokémon cards.''

The blonde beauty's post came a few weeks after she and the 25-year-old singer were photographed kissing in the street, fuelling speculation they had got back together.

Meanwhile, the couple previously announced their separation on Twitter.

The 'Let Me' singer wrote: ''Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.''

And Gigi posted: ''Break-up statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years...not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared.

''I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be.''