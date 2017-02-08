Gigi Hadid ''can't believe'' she has her own Barbie.

The 21-year-old model - who was named the brand ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger in 2015 and has since designed her own collection for the label - has had a doll designed to look like her to celebrate her second capsule for the fashion house, which will be unveiled at the Tommy x Gigi fashion show at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on Wednesday (08.02.17).

Alongside an image of the figurines, which adorn a classic white t-shirt with the Tommy Hilfiger logo emblazoned on the front, denim shorts and a leather jacket, Gigi wrote: ''Can't believe that's me !!!!!!! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi (sic).''

It has been reported today's catwalk show will see the popular American hotspot transformed into ''Tommy Land'', as the site will be decorated with amusement rides and food trucks,whilst music performances will take place at the same time for added entertainment.

And the catwalk icon - who is currently dating 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker Zayn Malik - will be supported by her younger sister Bella Hadid, 20, and fellow fashion muses during today's runway appearance.

The brunette beauty has shared a video of her alongside Joan Smalls, 28, on a plane en route to the show.

And Bella - who will also star in the show with Gigi and Joan - has admitted she is ''so excited'' to see her sibling's new line for the longstanding designer brand.

She captioned the clip: ''So excited to see my sister @gigihadid 's new @tommyxgigi collection tomorrow in LA!!!!! So proud!!!! Tommy Land with my joaney @joansmalls (sic).''

Gigi's 52-year-old mother, Yolanda Hadid, has also broadcasted her anticipation for today's event.

Alongside a video of Gigi in the campaign, which she posted on her photo-sharing page, she said: ''Tomorrow is going to be a exciting day in Venice, California......... Join us at 5pm to see Gigi's #TOMMYXGIGI Spring '17 collection on the runway at Tommy Land........ @tommyhilfiger @tommyxgigi #TommyLand #Now (sic).''