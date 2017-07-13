Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are proud to wear one another's clothes.

The power couple cover the August issue of Vogue US magazine where they discussed their gender neutral closets and not proud to wear items associated with the opposite sex.

Revealing her love for the former One Direction star's fashion pieces in the joint interview, the 22-year-old model asked Zayn: ''I shop in your closet all the time, don't I?''

The 24-year-old singer replied: ''Yeah, but same.''

The 'PillowTalk' hitmaker - who has been dating the model for almost two years - recalled borrowing a designer shirt and though it was a tight fit but says it doesn't matter.

He said: ''What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?''

She responded: ''The Anna Sui?''

He said: ''Yeah. I like that shirt. And if it's tight on me, so what? It doesn't matter if it was made for a girl.''

Gigi agreed, saying: ''Totally. It's not about gender. It's about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it's fun to experiment ...''

Zayn - who is the face of the Versace's Versus collection - added that it's important to be confident with your own image.

He said: ''With social media, the world's gotten very small and it can seem like everyone's doing the same thing. Gender, whatever - you want to make your own statement. You know? You want to feel distinct.''

The August issue of Vogue US is on stands now.