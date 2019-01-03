Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split.

The model and the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker are said to have ended their romance again, but the chance of a reunion in the future hasn't been ruled out.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They're done. They could get back together, but it's over for now. She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.''

News of the split may come as a surprise to some as just a few months ago, Zayn admitted he ''leans'' on Gigi a lot as he praised her ''super organisation'' skills.

He said: ''Everything is great. She's super-organised and I'm really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.''

However, Zayn was keen not to put a ''label'' on their relationship.

He explained: ''I'm really thankful that I met her ... We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle.''

The couple split up in March last year, before getting back together a few months later, but they vowed to remain good friends.

Zayn wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)''