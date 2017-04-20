Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a ''great relationship''.

The 21-year-old model and the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker are still going strong, according to Shiva Safai, who is engaged to Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid.

Shiva told E! News: ''Whatever makes Gigi happy is what we want. As long as she's happy in a relationship, that's all we want. So I'm just happy that she's happy.

''He's a great guy and she's a very smart girl and she's amazing. They have a great relationship.''

Meanwhile, Zayn previously gushed about his girlfriend, admitting she is the one person he wants by his side.

In a Twitter Q & A, Gigi asked: ''When you're alone, who do you want next to you?''

Without hesitation, Zayn replied: ''You.''

Gigi, off camera, appears shy after she pauses before adding ''Thank you baby'', to which Zayn then elaborates further: ''And our dogs, and sometimes my mum, she cooks some good food. And family members in general, yeah, I love you all.''

Meanwhile, Gigi recently admitted she struggled to keep it together when the couple went on their first date and says the pair ''connected really quickly''.

She said: ''We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago. Then, he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret show ... and ended up not coming. I was like, 'I'll play it cool, I'll go to the after party.' He wasn't there. And then later that week, we ended up going on our first date. We played it cool for like ten minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute.' We connected, like, really quickly.''

These days, Gigi and Zayn like to keep their evenings casual, as she's always so tired from all the travelling around the world for her job.

She said: ''When I'm in Los Angeles I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking. We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'''