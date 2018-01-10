Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are a ''beautiful couple'', according to Gigi's mother Yolanda.

The 53-year-old reality star has high praise for her 22-year-old daughter and her musician boyfriend, and has said that whilst she isn't sure if the pair will ever get married, she would love to see them spend their future together.

Asked if Gigi and Zayn, 24, would ever get married, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''They're beautiful together and, you know, that's up to them. It's their journey. I'm here to support in whatever their journey is. And you know, they're still young.''

The couple began dating in late 2015, shortly after the 'Pillowtalk' hitmaker had called time on his engagement to former girlfriend and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

Yolanda - who also has daughter Bella Hadid, 21, and son Anwar Hadid, 18 - has been married twice herself, and recently revealed she has found love again with a mystery man after finalising her divorce with second husband David Foster last year.

She said: ''It's such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter. I am so in love right now. I'm very blessed to have found a beautiful love. I'm excited and it's all good. I'm off the market.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is determined to keep her romance a secret this time though, as her mysterious new boyfriend is a ''very private person''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''He's a very private person. I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I'm going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it.''

Yolanda's new relationship comes after it was previously reported musician David - whom she was married to from 2011 until their split in December 2015, and their official divorce in May 2017 - has been striking up a romance with 'American Idol' alum Katharine McPhee.