Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are still trying to ''get to know each other.''

The couple have been dating for several weeks but they don't want to put a label on anything just yet because they're having ''fun'' and enjoying each other's company.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''They still just getting to know each other and have fun. They don't want that pressure to push them further than where they are.''

But it doesn't look like it'll be long before they become an official couple as the 24-year-old model invited the 'Bachelorette' star to the Netherlands with her recently so that he could support her during her grandmother's funeral.

The insider explained: ''Tyler said they've really connected. He's a really nice guy and Gigi sees that in him. He was glad to be by her side at her grandmother's funeral -- that meant a lot to him. Tyler's new to New York City, and exploring business opportunities. He's taking advantage of his new fame, but he doesn't want to come off as an opportunist with Gigi.''

Before dating Tyler, Gigi was in an on again off again relationship with Zayn Malik, with the pair thought to have gone their separate ways for good early this year.

A source said recently: ''Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on. It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn't a healthy situation for her. She's doing a lot better ... Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.

''Gigi went through a break-up from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.''