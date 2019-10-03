Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron have split up.

The 24-year-old model has been seeing the 'Bachelorette' star for the past two months but the pair have now decided to end things and go their separate ways, according to E! News.

Tyler, 26, hinted that things were over between him and the blonde beauty earlier this week when he referred to her as a ''friend'' during an interview with E!'s Daily Pop.

He said of Gigi: ''That's my friend.

''We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so...''

Their decision to part ways comes just days after Tyler said he didn't want to talk about his relationship because he was trying to ''date'' in private.

He said at the time: ''Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person, and we're just keeping it friendly, I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so ... I'm trying to date privately, and I'm not in love with anybody right now ... I'm in love with myself.''

Before dating Tyler, Gigi was in an on-again off-again relationship with Zayn Malik, with the pair thought to have gone their separate ways for good early this year.

An insider said at the time: ''Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on. It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn't a healthy situation for her. She's doing a lot better ...

''Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating. Gigi went through a break-up from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.''