Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron have been spotted on a date in New York state.

The 24-year-old model - who previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Tyler, 26, were seen buying wine on their first vacation together as a couple.

The high-profile duo both dressed casually for the occasion, ensuring they kept a low profile, as they were joined by an unknown female companion.

The previous day, Gigi and Tyler - who previously starred on 'Bachelorette' - were seen buying coffee together in a Starbucks in upstate New York.

Prior to their vacation, a source close to the blonde beauty claimed that Gigi was eager to keep her burgeoning romance ''casual''.

It was suggested that, for the moment, Gigi and Tyler are determined to simply have fun together.

The insider explained: ''Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.

''Gigi went through a break-up from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.''

Meanwhile, 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown recently slammed Tyler - who was a runner-up on the show - for his public romance with Gigi, as she found it ''disrespectful'' after she had been getting closer to him herself.

Speaking on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, host Rachel Lindsay said of the situation: ''I guess I find it disrespectful. It's kind of like, bro, slow your roll.

''You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi] in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it.''

Hannah agreed: ''I think that's my beef with it, too. We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there.

''When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.''