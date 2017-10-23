Bella and Gigi Hadid are set to battle it out for the Model of the Year award at this year's Fashion Awards 2017, alongside newcomer Kaia Gerber, Adwoa Aboah and Winnie Harlow.
The 22-year-old model picked up the gong for the same category at last year's bash, and the blonde beauty is in the running to claim the title for another year as she goes head to head with her 21-year-old sister at the highly anticipated ceremony, which will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 4.
Speaking about the upcoming extravaganza, the chairwoman for the British Fashion Council, Natalie Massenet said: ''These designers and brands were chosen from hundreds of international names and they represent the most creative talent and innovative businesses of the year.''
Gigi and Bella will also vie with supermodel Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber for the accolade, after she made her debut runway appearance during Fashion Week this year.
The trio will also go against Winnie Harlow and Adwoa Aboah to take home the gong.
Henry Holland - who launched his eponymous label in 2008 - has been pitted against Phoebe English, Charles Jeffrey, Samuel Ross, as well as Cottweiler's Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty to be named the Menswear British Emerging Talent, whilst Michael Halpern is in the running to pick up the Womenswear British Emerging Talent award.
Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Loewe's Jonathan Anderson will go up against Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri - who announced she had joined the prestigious brand in 2016 - as well as Phoebe Philo and Calvin Klein's Raf Simons to be named the Designer of the Year.
Jonathan has also received an additional three nods at the upcoming bash as he has been nominated for the Accessories Designer of the Year gong, as well as the Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year titles.
Rihanna is also in the running to pick up an honour at the event as her Fenty Puma by Rihanna brand has been shortlisted for the Urban Luxe Brand category, and will go against Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Supreme and Vetements to receive the award.
The full list of nominations for the 2017 Fashion Awards are as follows;
British Emerging Talent - Menswear:
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Henry Holland for House of Holland
Phoebe English for Phoebe English Man
Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall*
British Emerging Talent - Womenswear:
Faustine Steinmetz for Faustine Steinmetz
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Michael Halpern for Halpern
Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Business Leader:
Adrian Joffe for Dover Street Market
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Ruth and Tom Chapman for Matchesfashion.com
Model of the Year:
Adwoa Aboah
Gigi Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe Brand:
Fenty Puma by Rihanna
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Supreme
Vetements
Accessories Designer of the Year:
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
British Designer of the Year - Menswear:
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
British Designer of the Year - Womenswear:
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Designer of the Year:
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
Phoebe Philo for Céline
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
