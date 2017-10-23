Bella and Gigi Hadid are set to battle it out for the Model of the Year award at this year's Fashion Awards 2017.

The 22-year-old model picked up the gong for the same category at last year's bash, and the blonde beauty is in the running to claim the title for another year as she goes head to head with her 21-year-old sister at the highly anticipated ceremony, which will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 4.

Speaking about the upcoming extravaganza, the chairwoman for the British Fashion Council, Natalie Massenet said: ''These designers and brands were chosen from hundreds of international names and they represent the most creative talent and innovative businesses of the year.''

Gigi and Bella will also vie with supermodel Cindy Crawford's 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber for the accolade, after she made her debut runway appearance during Fashion Week this year.

The trio will also go against Winnie Harlow and Adwoa Aboah to take home the gong.

Henry Holland - who launched his eponymous label in 2008 - has been pitted against Phoebe English, Charles Jeffrey, Samuel Ross, as well as Cottweiler's Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty to be named the Menswear British Emerging Talent, whilst Michael Halpern is in the running to pick up the Womenswear British Emerging Talent award.

Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Loewe's Jonathan Anderson will go up against Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri - who announced she had joined the prestigious brand in 2016 - as well as Phoebe Philo and Calvin Klein's Raf Simons to be named the Designer of the Year.

Jonathan has also received an additional three nods at the upcoming bash as he has been nominated for the Accessories Designer of the Year gong, as well as the Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year titles.

Rihanna is also in the running to pick up an honour at the event as her Fenty Puma by Rihanna brand has been shortlisted for the Urban Luxe Brand category, and will go against Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Supreme and Vetements to receive the award.

The full list of nominations for the 2017 Fashion Awards are as follows;

British Emerging Talent - Menswear:

Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler

Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Henry Holland for House of Holland

Phoebe English for Phoebe English Man

Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall*

British Emerging Talent - Womenswear:

Faustine Steinmetz for Faustine Steinmetz

Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan

Michael Halpern for Halpern

Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

Business Leader:

Adrian Joffe for Dover Street Market

Guram Gvasalia for Vetements

José Neves for Farfetch

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Ruth and Tom Chapman for Matchesfashion.com

Model of the Year:

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Kaia Gerber

Winnie Harlow

Urban Luxe Brand:

Fenty Puma by Rihanna

Gosha Rubchinskiy

Off-White

Supreme

Vetements

Accessories Designer of the Year:

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Stuart Vevers for Coach

British Designer of the Year - Menswear:

Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

British Designer of the Year - Womenswear:

Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane

Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen

Designer of the Year:

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior

Phoebe Philo for Céline

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein