Bella and Gigi Hadid ''order loads of takeaway'' when they are together.

The iconic sisters - who are two of the most recognisable faces in the modelling world - are usually jetting from country to country, walking on runways or working with big brands, but that doesn't stop them from spending time with one another doing normal things.

Speaking with Elle magazine, Bella confessed: ''When Gigi and I are together, we just sit and watch cartoons and order loads of takeaway.''

The 21-year-old beauty went on to explain how her older sibling has a harder time when it comes to privacy, so they tend to spend their free time indoors.

She explained: ''It's hard for Gigi because there are always so many people outside her apartment so we like to play cards, or make ceramics and paint pottery, then wait until it's a bit calmer and run down the street.

''I was always into music and she was into art, so I'll sit and watch tv while she draws something artistic. I could draw too, but I wouldn't win any awards for it!''

Bella previously admitted that she struggled with comparing herself to her 23-year-old sister, who always had an ''athletic figure''.

She explained: ''People think I'm very confident, but I really had to learn how to be. I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby.

''I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips - whereas my sister had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features.''

The Dior ambassador- who was signed to IMG models in 2014 - also previously revealed that she has always been the ''reserved'' one and Gigi is ''very bubbly.''

She said: ''You know, my sister's very bubbly and very out there and I was always very reserved.

''I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events, because it was really nerve-wracking. I would literally blackout. I would come out and be like: 'Oh well I guess it's over.''