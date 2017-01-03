In July last year (16) right-wing journalist Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, was banned from Twitter after the African-American funnywoman's Twitter feed was inundated with racist tweets.

Jones accused Yiannopoulos of encouraging users angry at Ghostbusters being remade with a female cast to bombard her with hateful messages, reporting him to Twitter executives, who removed his account.

Last week (end01Jan16) the Breitbart.com technology editor, a key figure in the white nationalist movement, re-branded the 'alt-right', revealed he had signed a deal worth a reported $250,000 (£204,000) with publishing house Simon & Schuster to pen an autobiography.

In response to heavy criticism from stars including Sarah Silverman and Judd Apatow, Simon & Schuster executives issued a statement on Twitter defending the deal, causing Jones to angrily respond.

"Yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people," Jones wrote in response to the statement, which said that although the company did not condone hate speech they published "a wide range of authors with greatly varying, and frequently controversial opinions".

Simon & Schuster's statement continued, "While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the views of our employees."

The online hate campaign against Jones did not stop with racist Twitter posts, as her iCloud online storage account was hacked in August last year (16), with cyber-criminals posting compromising photographs and her personal information on the internet.

Yiannopoulos' book, titled Dangerous, is scheduled for release on 14 March (17).