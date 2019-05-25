The Spice Girls' first gig of their reunion tour was plagued with sound problems.

The '2Become1' hitmakers - comprised of Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton - kicked off their 13-date 'Spice World' reunion tour in Dublin's Croke Park on Friday (24.05.19), but the show didn't go according to plan as some fans were left sobbing because a technical issue meant they couldn't hear anything.

One concert-goer wrote on Twitter: ''Cannot hear anything. I want to bawl .''

Another added: ''There's something wrong when the crowd at spice girls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad...''

Someone else said: ''You've gone to all the effort of taking the time off work, travelling, booking accommodation and paid through the nose for a ticket. Not good enough.''

Another fan chimed in: ''Yes. The sound is horrific. Even now when the girls are just talking you can't hear them properly.''

Someone else fumed: ''So not good enough! This is my Christmas present (sic)''

Despite many people taking to social media to vent their frustrations, a source told the Mirror Online that the sound issues were down to it being a large venue.

Although some people couldn't hear the girls on stage, the rumours about what songs they'd play for the tour were finally put to bed as they kicked off their show with 'Spice Up Your Life', 'If You Can't Dance' and 'Who Do You Think You Are'.

They then went on to sing 'Do It Something,' 'Kind of Funny,' and 'Military Cadence', before belting out the lyrics to 'Sound Off', 'Holler', and 'Queer Tango'.

'Viva Forever' came half way through the set before they had fans swaying with 'Goodbye'.

'Let Love Lead the Way', 'Car Wash', 'Never Give Up On The Good Times', 'We Are Family', 'Love Thing', 'Lady is a Vamp', 'Too Much' and 'The Last Waltz' also made it onto the set list, before they finished up with 'Say You'll Be There', '2Become1', 'Stop', 'Mama' and 'Wannabe'.