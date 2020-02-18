Geri Horner's Union Jack dress has been named the BRIT Awards' most iconic outfit ever.

The 47-year-old singer earned her spot at the top with 20% of the votes for her legendary outfit - which she wore at the prestigious ceremony in 1997 - following a new poll by ticket marketplace StubHub UK.

The mini-dress - which featured the UK flag on the front and a white CND symbol emblazoned on the black-coloured back - became one of the most iconic moments in pop history after Geri famously stitched her sister's Union Jack tea towel to the front of a Gucci mini dress after thinking the look was ''too boring'' in its original form.

A StubHub UK spokesperson said: ''Geri's dress unsurprisingly fended off the competition in this national vote. It was an incredible moment that summed up the Cool Britannia era and showcased the incredible energy that comes from a live performance.

''There's nothing quite like seeing something live on stage, whether it's an intimate gig with a new artist or singing along with tens of thousands of like-minded people in a stadium.''

Following close behind ins second place, Madonna received 13% of the votes for her 2015 cape that led her to fall during her performance.

The infamous Armani cape became the star of the night when it got caught and yanked the singer down a set of stairs by her dancers whilst she was performing 'Living for Love'.

StubHub UK's top 10 most iconic BRITs looks of all time:

1. Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress

2. Madonna's cape that led to her fall

3. Lady GaGa's sheer bodysuit and lace mask

4. Lady GaGa's tiered white dress

5. Beyonce's Crazy in Love performance dress

6. Kate Moss's Ziggy Stardust playsuit

7. Rita Ora's feathered gown

8. Taylor Swift's double thigh slit dress

9. Rihanna's tasselled pants

10. Jess Glynne's emerald suit