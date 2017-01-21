Geri Horner has given birth.

The Spice Girls singer and her husband Christian Horner - who married in 2015 - welcomed a son on Saturday (21.01.17) morning and the star took to Twitter just hours later to announce the news.

She tweeted: ''Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz (sic).''

The baby was born on her bandmate Emma Bunton's birthday and Emma tweeted: ''Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx (sic).''

'The One Show' host Alex Jones, who is pregnant with her first child, added her congratulations and wrote: ''@GeriHalliwell congratulations!!! Lovely news. Don't think I'll be far behind you (sic).''

Geri, 44, already has a 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship and it was revealed last year that she and Formula One boss Christian, 43, were doing everything possible to make sure she felt involved in the pregnancy.

An insider said: ''Geri wants to include Bluebell in the pregnancy as much as possible to ensure she doesn't feel left out - especially after being an only child for so long.

''She's taken Bluebell along to scans and has given her the role of helping her and Christian choose a name for her new sibling, as well as picking out accessories for the nursery. Bluebell is really excited about having a sister or brother to play with.''

Christian also has a daughter Olivia with his former wife Beverley Allen.