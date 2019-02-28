Geri Horner has revealed Emma Bunton convinced her to reform the Spice Girls for a reunion tour by saying how great it would be for their children to see them on stage.

Geri - who has two children, daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Montague, two - was sold the idea of the upcoming summer shows by her pal Emma, who has sons Beau, 11, and Tate, seven, who told her bandmates the 'Spice Kids' needed to see their mums perform again.

In an interview on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Thursday (28.02.19), Geri said: ''We were in Mel C's kitchen and Emma went, 'I really want my children to see me doing it.' Obviously, it was the fans. But it touched my heart and I thought, 'Oh my God, yes, we've got to make it happen.' ''

Although the 'Stop' hitmaker is super-excited about her daughter Bluebell seeing her as Ginger Spice, Bluebell doesn't want her mother to be away from home for such a long time when the 'Spice World' tour kicks off on May 24, 2019 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Geri, 46, said: ''Bluebell, said to me, 'I don't want you to! I don't want to you leave!' But you know it's that thing where you wanna be with your children but you wanna do some work as well and be your own self...''

The singer also made a point to congratulate Zoe for doing so well on her new radio show, insisting that she epitomises the Spice Girls' slogan ''girl power''.

Geri said: ''I just want to say well done to Zoe, we're so proud of you, you've absolutely owned this show. You took over from Chris (Evans) on BBC Radio 1 and now you've done it again on BBC Radio 2. That is girl power!''