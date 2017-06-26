Geri Horner was scared to record new music - because she feared she had left it too long to make a comeback as a solo star.

The 44-year-old singer first made music on her own back in 1999 after leaving iconic 90s girl group the year before but she released her last album, 'Passion', back in 2005 before rejoining the band in 2007.

Geri had intended to return with a new studio album in 2016 but she had to scrap the songs after they were leaked, but she has been given ''a push'' to get an LP out after releasing new song 'Angels In Chains', which is a tribute to her late friend George Michael.

She said: ''I'm still in the middle of it. I'd been trying to through a musical transition. I no longer want to prance around in hot pants - and George told me to leave a gap after my last record. I've certainly done that but it's been through procrastination and fear. It's been 12 years. I've been writing music, some of it got leaked, then I started again last year. I've got around five songs I really like and I'm still writing. This song has given me a push and I'm going with it.''

And Geri admits she's been annoying herself by fretting over her songs and knows she just needs to just trust her instinct and get them recorded and out.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''It can be challenging. I've been getting on my own nerves. I just love making music.''

Although she is focused on her new album, Geri would still like to reunite with the other Spice Girls - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - despite a proposed reunion between her, Mel B and Emma being shelved.

She said: ''I watched Liam Gallagher at the One Love concert in Manchester and it's great but I thought, 'Where's Noel?' I understand why people have that longing to see groups sing together. We'll see. I'm always happy to perform with those girls.''