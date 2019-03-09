Geri Horner has urged women to treat themselves ''with compassion''.

The 46-year-old singer wants women everywhere to take pressure off themselves and not be too self-critical, as she says that will ''inspire'' them to ''be a better version'' of themselves.

She said: ''You have to treat yourself with compassion. That inspires you to be a better version of yourself. We live in a fast world which has beautiful benefits but also has hurdles.''

And the Spice Girls star - who has daughter Bluebell, 12, with Sacha Gervasi and son Monty, two, with husband Christian Horner - says that her life still isn't ''perfect'', but she's learned to accept that it's ''okay'' to have flaws.

She added: ''I have a full life but it's a wonderful one. It's beautiful but it's not perfect, and that's OK. When I give myself permission not to be perfect then it's OK.

''From past ­experience it never works when I am slightly strict, mean or too goal-orientated. It's about ­achievable goals then you might end up doing more and have a great time.''

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker also urged women to speak up against gender inequality, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encourages people to come forward if they've been sexually assaulted or harassed.

Geri said: ''I feel like the issue of how women are treated has always been there but it's now come to the forefront, we've opened our eyes to it, that's the only difference now.

''Women in the past have gone through what has happened to the women who are ­speaking up now. I'm really proud these ­women are speaking up because that's how things change.''

And Geri hopes that the Spice Girls - who are set to embark on a reunion tour this year - can continue to ''instil confidence and love'' in women everywhere.

Speaking to the Sunday People newspaper, she said: ''The only thing we can install is confidence and love. I love that women ­connect the idea of girl power with me and the Spice Girls.''