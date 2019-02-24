Geri Horner wanted to reunite Spice Girls for her bandmates.

Although the 'Wannabe' singer - who was known as Ginger Spice during the group's heyday - admitted she wasn't particularly bothered about getting the band back together, she was swayed when she heard how much it meant to Emma Bunton.

Speaking to the Sunday Times magazine, she revealed: ''We went round to see Mel C and she said she didn't want to do it. Emma said, 'But I just want my children to see their mummy up there doing it.'

''And it really touched me. I was like, 'Oh my God, we have to try and make something happen.' ''

Geri, 46, was also adamant about the reunion - which will see the girls hit the road for a UK tour - because of bandmate Mel B's emotional divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte.

During an incredibly tough time for Mel, she has since revealed she attempted suicide in 2014, and her friend hopes the live shows will give her a ''joyful experience''.

She added: ''I could tell something was ... I could feel her energy. She would sometimes be quite defensive and sometimes quite vulnerable. Her walls were high at that time.

''[The tour] will be a joyful experience. I thought it was paramount that we come back together and have a really fun time.''

Although Victoria Beckham won't be joining the reunion, she recently admitted she would be taking her children - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper, whom she has with husband David Beckham - to watch her former bandmates in action.

She said: ''I'll always be a Spice Girl ... I'm proud of them. It's going to be the best show. I can't wait to take my kids and see it. With my business now, I just wouldn't be able to do it. I wish them so much luck and love and in spirit, I will absolutely be there with them.''