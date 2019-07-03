Geri Horner is reportedly poised to quit The Spice Girls Reunion Tour.

Fans were sent into a frenzy last month when Mel B announced during the group's final gig at Wembley Stadium in London that they were planning to take the shows around the globe following the success of their 13-date sell-out UK tour.

However, it seems the World Tour plans are currently up in the air as the 46-year-old singer - who is known as Ginger Spice - doesn't want to be too far away from her children; Bluebell, 13, and her two-year-old son Montague for too long.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The other girls all want to take their Spice World show internationally.

''They all had so much fun and know there is massive demand outside of the UK. Geri loved the tour but it was very hard going on her and she really feels like three nights at Wembley Stadium is the perfect high to end on.

''She doesn't really want to be away from her kids for any long stretches and just feels like it might not be worthwhile.''

Although she seemed fairly adamant at the time that the girls - including Emma Bunton and Mel C - would be heading to Australia sooner rather than later, Mel B admitted recently that she may have let the cat out of the bag a little too prematurely as not all four of them had agreed to the international gig at the time.

She said: ''So I announced it on stage, yes, without everybody else signing off 100 percent.''

Meanwhile, Mel C recently said that the girls - who had reunited without Victoria Beckham - had been discussing ways in which they could keep the Spice Girls magic alive.

She explained: ''We're constantly discussing different ways in which we can do that. But I think for us right now, the big thing is we don't want it to end.

''We've had an incredible run here in the UK. We'd really like to get further afield. We've had so many fans that have visited us from all over the world. People have come from New Zealand, North America, South America, everywhere. I think we'd really like to take it out to the fans that haven't been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing. But yeah, the legacy is important, and of course, we'd like that to live on. There are things in the pipeline, but it's all a little bit early days for that.''