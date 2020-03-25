Geri Horner has penned a thank you letter to the NHS as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spice Girls star paid tribute to the doctors, nurses and all the staff that work for the National Health Service for supporting the country and patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus.

The handwritten letter was published to her Instagram account, and it read: ''Dear nurses, doctors and all staff at the NHS. You are probably too busy to read this. I hope someone shows you this letter; in times of trouble you find out what you're made of and who your friends are. This is that moment. We want you to know - YOU are our heroes. YOU are back bone of this country. YOU are the GREAT in Great Britain. We thank you. This is the moment in history when we are reminded, and we will never forget how brave and wonderful you are. We are lucky to have you. Thank you. Geri x (sic)''

Comments flooded in from NHS staff thanking Geri for the kind gesture, with one writing: ''Thank you, this made me cry. I've got a day off today with my children, so I can try and be normal. This beautiful sunshine hopefully will lift all our spirits. Take care of you too!! Jayne ( nhs nurse) xxxxx (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''Thanks definitely needed that! We've been at the front of this since the beginning. I don't even go home much because I'm terrified what germs I could bring to my family. I'm a doctor and I can't even tell you how many hours I've worked.... I love it though I want to help as many people I can. (sic)''

A third shared: ''Thank you dearest Geri! I am front line reception staff at a hospital & this letter means a lot! ... We will get through this! xxx (sic)''