Geri Horner has apologised to fans for quitting The Spice Girls.

19 years ago, the 44-year-old star walked out on the group and went on to start a solo career and when a fan account tweeted her on Wednesday (31.05.17), the anniversary of her departure, Geri replied with an apology.

The fan tweeted a video compilation of headlines about her exit and wrote: ''19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour.''

Geri replied: ''I'm sorry about that ..., everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says! X (sic).''

Announcing her departure from the band - which also featured Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton - in 1998, Geri said: ''Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls. This is because of differences between us. I'm sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best.''

Geri, Mel B and Emma have been working on a Spice Girls reunion but Victoria and Mel C will not be taking part.

Mel C has spoken out against the reunion, saying the band reached their peak when they performed at the London Olympics in 2012.

She previously said: ''I'd love to play huge arenas across the world, sing our brilliantly bonkers pop songs and relive our former glory.

''It is of course a very lucrative opportunity too. But we were a five-piece band. Didn't we reach a peak with the Olympics? There's a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note.

''For me the absolute pinnacle of my Spice existence was being watched by a billion people around the globe belting out 'Spice Up Your Life' on top of a black cab at the 2012 London Olympics.

''Anything less than the full line-up just didn't feel like we'd be doing justice to the band or the fans.''