Geri Horner has posted the first full picture of her baby Montague on Instagram to mark two weeks since his birth.
The 44-year-old singer gave birth to her son Montague - whom she shares with her husband Christian Horner - two weeks ago on January 21, and has taken to the photo sharing website to share a loving photo of her and her beau holding their first child together.
Posting the photo on Saturday (04.02.17), Geri wrote: ''Monty is two weeks old today x (sic)''
Whilst the sweet snap was the first full photo of Montague, the Spice Girls singer did share a photo of her son's foot when he was born as she announced his arrival to her 342,000 followers.
She wrote at the time: ''Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty (sic)''
Meanwhile Geri - who also has 10-year-old daughter Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi - recently revealed she feels ''incredibly lucky'' to have been able to conceive naturally.
She said: ''I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift.''
And the 'Wannabe' hitmaker, who battled bulimia when she was younger, insisted that she will not be a ''fanatic'' about losing the baby weight.
She said: ''When it comes to losing my baby weight I am not going to be a fanatic about it. At the moment the stairs in my house are exercise enough. Trust me, I have been there, done it, with all that perfect clean eating, but sometimes it is not sustainable or manageable.
''For a long time now I have tried to have a balanced attitude towards food and dieting. I am like any other woman, I'll scoff a few chocolates and then I'll think, 'Ooh, I'd better keep an eye on that.' But the important thing to me is trying to give yourself a break and say, 'It's OK to have the chocolate and eat the cake, just find a balance.'''
