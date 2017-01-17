Geri Horner is reportedly pursuing a TV presenting career after backing out of a Spice Girls reunion.

The 44-year-old star - who recently pulled out of the reunion plans to focus on her pregnancy - has secretly been trying to reinvent herself as a TV host and has already been handed the opportunity to present a pop culture documentary for the BBC, which is due to air later this year.

A source said: ''Geri was in the most iconic girl group in history so the BBC were thrilled to get her on board.

''She's already filmed the one-off music programme, which features her talking about her Nineties influence.''

Although Geri already has experience of working in front of the camera, having previously starred on 'The X Factor', she is actively seeking to appear on classier shows.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's great news for her, as she wants to build up her portfolio with classy programmes.

''Her previous telly work has included guest appearances on 'The X Factor' in 2010 and 2012, which didn't turn out too well. She feels like that's beneath her now.

''Her baby is due later this year but working in telly will be great for her to pick and choose the opportunities which come her way.''

Despite her TV aspirations, Geri - who has a 10-year-old daughter called Bluebell with her ex-boyfriend Sacha Gervasi - is also making new music in the recording studio.

However, Geri will not be reuniting with former bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton in the near future after she instead opted to focus her attention of the birth of her first child with husband Christian Horner.

A source recently explained: ''Geri's priorities have changed.

''Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she's needs to concentrate on more personal matters.

''Getting all the girls in the studio at the same time proved a tough task.

''What they needed was one main boss-style figure to pull the strings otherwise they would be constantly in limbo.''